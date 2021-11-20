Kevin's Weather: Oceans and Weather

As we learn more about the Earth and how it works, the role played by the oceans of our planet increases in importance.

National Geographic reports that our oceans absorb as much as half of all man-made carbon dioxide, helping to balance the negative effect carbon dioxide may be having on Earth’s average temperatures.

The temperature of the oceans themselves also appears to play an important role in weather patterns and climate.

As research continues, we’re learning that there is an intricate link to ocean surface temperatures and specific weather patterns.

El Niño and La Niña are just two examples of this connection.

A better understanding of our oceans will likely lead to better forecasting of seasonal weather patterns.