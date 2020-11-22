Kevin's Weather: ORION BRINGS COLD

One of the most recognizable constellations in the night sky is now visible.

Called Orion, this magnificent arrangement of stars is known by its three stars, called Orion’s belt.

Two of the stars are in a direct line, but the third star is a little off the straight line of the other two.

Look in the east any evening, and you should be able to spot the three stars of Orion’s belt.

One note about Orion; the constellation is only visible for us during the cold months.

That means when you see Orion rising in the evening, it’s time to get ready for cold weather.

Before the days of modern forecasting, the sight of Orion in the sky was a clue that cold weather was on the way.