Kevin's Weather: Not Enough Fingers and Toes

In 1910, a fellow named L. F. Richardson came up with the concept that weather forecasts could be determined by computing a series of equations based on current atmospheric conditions.

Not a bad idea, except that his complicated equations would require about ten years to just complete a 24-hour forecast!

That’s because all the calculations had to be done by hand, or at least with some sort of crude mechanical device.

While Richardson’s theory seemed plausible, it simply wasn’t practical.

But, with the development of computers in the 1950s, Richardson’s ideas were revisited, tested and eventually applied to forecasting.

Today, forecasts are produced by supercomputers doing billions of calculations per second!

It all started with an idea a man had more than 100 years ago.