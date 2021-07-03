Kevin's Weather: NOW IT’S DOG DAYS

One of my pet peeves is hearing people call any summertime heat and humidity, “Dog Days of Summer”.

That, however, is incorrect, because Dog Days are an astronomical event, unlike Indian Summer.

Dog Days are so named because it marks the disappearance of the bright star Sirius from our night sky because it is lost in the Sun’s glare.

Ancient people believe that the combination of Sirius and the Sun created extra heat.

Sirius is also called the “Dog Star”, which is the origin of the term, Dog Days.

So, hot humid weather in summer is generally called Dog Days, and now it’s official!