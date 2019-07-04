Kevin's Weather: NOT THE WEATHER

Hundreds, if not thousands of books and articles have been written about the circumstances that led up to our country’s Declaration of Independence. On one thing, however, we can be certain. Our forefathers didn’t choose to live here because of the weather! Brutally hot summers and bitterly cold winters killed many of those who came before us. In the days before central air conditioning and modern heat, it was ideas and dreams that fostered this nation, but certainly not the weather!