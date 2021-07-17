Kevin's Weather: NOT REALLY A WOBBLE

Recently, there were news reports that the Moon was ‘wobbling’ and as a result, we’ll be getting more flooding here on Earth. Well, that’s not quite correct. The Moon isn’t wobbling like a top. The apparent wobble is due to how the Moon orbits Earth and how it appears to our eyes.



However, the news reports did mention a long-term cycle of the Moon, and this is correct. The Moon does, indeed, have a cycle of 18.6 years. It’s called the METONIC CYCLE. First noted by the Greek astronomer Meton, the Metonic Cycle indicates that the Moon will return to the same phase in the same spot in the sky against the same constellation very 18.6 years. Although discovery of the Metonic Cycle is credited to Meton, there is compelling evidence that the Babylonians were familiar with the cycle long before Meton.

Careful observation will also show that for half of the 18.6 year cycle, the Moon will rise a little farther north and for the second half, a little farther south. It’s very subtle, but it’s there. The Moon will reach the farthest northern point of the cycle in April of 2025. This is called a ‘Lunar Standstill’.



Because the Moon influences ocean tides, this slow cycle causes tides to be higher or lower, depending on where the Moon is in the Metonic Cycle. Studies show that when the Moon is in its northern positions, tides are a little higher. The flooding mentioned in the reports will be the result of higher sea levels, due to higher global temperatures, combined with the higher tides. According to the news reports, flooding will increase through 2030, which coincides with the Lunar Standstill of 2025.

While it’s possible coastal flooding could increase as the result of the Moon’s influence, it isn’t because the Moon is wobbling. It’s due to a cycle of the Moon that has been happening since the beginning of known time. This was not made clear in the recent reports.