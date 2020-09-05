Kevin's Weather: NOT GREEN CHEESE?

A German team of scientists has determined that our moon is made mostly of material from earth.

They speculate that, sometime in the very remote past, earth was hit by an extremely large object, perhaps the size of Mars!

The impact caused lots of debris to fly into space and eventually form into the object we now know as the moon.

Of course, this is only speculation, but it does help explain some of the mysteries of moon, including the strange ‘wobble’ it seems to have, much like a bell that has been rung.

Some point to the Pacific Ocean as being the most likely spot where this collision occurred, but nobody really knows.

Still, it’s fun to look at the moon and wonder about its true origin.