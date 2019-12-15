Clear
Kevin's Weather: NOAH’S FLOOD PROVED?

According to ABC News, Robert Ballard claims to have found proof of Noah’s Biblical Flood.

Posted: Dec 15, 2019 7:00 AM
Posted By: Kevin Orpurt

Ballard, who also discovered the Titanic, sites an area off the coast of Turkey in the Black Sea.

There is evidence of a tremendous flood about 5,000 year ago there under the present water line.

Explorers have discovered an ancient coastline and remnants of pottery and other signs of civilization.

There is also evidence that whatever was there ended in a catastrophic way.

While there is more to be learned about this site, it does offer compelling evidence of an ancient, massive flood.

