Clear

Kevin's Weather: NEW MOON OMEN?

Weatherlore tells us, “The nearer the New Moon to Christmas, the harsher the winter”.

Posted: Dec 26, 2019 11:29 PM
Posted By: Kevin Orpurt

Weatherlore tells us, “The nearer the New Moon to Christmas, the harsher the winter”.

Well, today is the New Moon and it doesn’t get much closer than that.

The current weather doesn’t seem too wintry, but that will change soon enough.

Weatherlore doesn’t always hold true, but I find it always fascinating.

My experience tells me weather tends to run in cycles, and so do the phases of the Moon.

It takes quite some time for the New Moon to cycle around and get very close to Christmas.

It’s possible this cycle also coincides with harsh winters. I’m not saying that the Moon is the cause of the harsh winter.

I’m only suggesting that perhaps the Moon cycle and the weather cycle could be on similar timetables.

Time will tell is this particular saying holds true.

If so, today’s New Moon could be an omen indicating a rough rest of the winter.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 55°
Robinson
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 51°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
53° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 53°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 55°
Casey
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 50°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 55°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 55°
Warm still, with changes coming.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Linton-Shakamak

Image

Casey-Westfield/Cloverdale

Image

THS-RP

Image

SV-Robinson

Image

THN-Edgweood

Image

Northview-Parke Heritage

Image

Sullivan-Marshall

Image

Thursday Night: Sprinkles possible, still warm. Low: 44

Image

Friends keeping friends accountable: Heading back to the gym after Christmas

Image

House catches fire on Locust St in Terre Haute

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans