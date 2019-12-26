Kevin's Weather: NEW MOON OMEN?

Weatherlore tells us, “The nearer the New Moon to Christmas, the harsher the winter”.

Well, today is the New Moon and it doesn’t get much closer than that.

The current weather doesn’t seem too wintry, but that will change soon enough.

Weatherlore doesn’t always hold true, but I find it always fascinating.

My experience tells me weather tends to run in cycles, and so do the phases of the Moon.

It takes quite some time for the New Moon to cycle around and get very close to Christmas.

It’s possible this cycle also coincides with harsh winters. I’m not saying that the Moon is the cause of the harsh winter.

I’m only suggesting that perhaps the Moon cycle and the weather cycle could be on similar timetables.

Time will tell is this particular saying holds true.

If so, today’s New Moon could be an omen indicating a rough rest of the winter.