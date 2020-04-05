Kevin's Weather: NEW MOON

No matter how hard you try, you won’t see the Moon tonight.
That’s because tonight is the ‘new moon’.
Of course, it’s the same old Moon, but it is beginning a new cycle.
Tomorrow, the first sliver of a crescent Moon might be visible, if you look close enough.
Keeping time by the Moon is a very ancient method, perhaps even older than Sun-time.
At any rate, don’t bother to look for the Moon tonight because you won’t be able to see it!
