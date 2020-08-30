Kevin's Weather: NATURAL SIGN…SORT OF

Signs of seasonal change are beginning to become more apparent all around us.

Most of the signs I talk about are natural, but I’m not certain this one falls into that category.

My garden has solar lights.

They build up a charge during the day, then come on at night.

A month or so ago, they were still bright when I got home around midnight.

Now, they are very dim.

That’s because we are now getting less daylight, and the lights have less time to charge.

A natural sign?

Maybe not, but certainly a sign caused by natural events.