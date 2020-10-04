Kevin's Weather: MORE CONTROVERSY

Just when you thought the debate about a warming Earth and so-called ‘greenhouse’ gasses had reached its peak, think again.

Now, a scientist at the University of Copenhagen suggests that anesthesia, yes what you get when you have an operation, may play a role in global warming.

In the Bulletin of the American Meteorological Society, Dr. Nielsen claims that anesthetic gasses like isoflurane, desflurane, and sevoflurane contribute to global warming.

These gasses are not regulated by any environmental agency and can release as much as 1,600 times the warming potential as an equal amount of carbon dioxide.

Will we one day be using, ‘green’ anesthesia? Fine with me, as long as it works!