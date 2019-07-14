Kevin's Weather: MODERN FLOODS

Statistics indicated that more flooding is occurring in 2019 than in 1909.

The reason, however, isn’t due to drastic climate change.It’s because of modern development.

What was once farmland and forest is now covered with constructions of wood, brick, concrete and asphalt. These modern developments prevent water from soaking into the ground naturally and cause it to rush into unnatural drainage pipes, ponds and ditches.

When heavy rain falls, these man-made drainage methods simply don’t work. The result is water run-off and flooding in places where flooding might not naturally occur.

Modern development and construction is fine, but it has also led to more flooding than we had 100 years ago.