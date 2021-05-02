Kevin's Weather: MLIGHTNING HIGH

Have you experienced a surge of energy or excitement during a lightning storm?

If so, there is a scientific reason for the feeling.

Lightning charges the air with negative ions, which have been proven to elevate a person’s mood by increasing the brain’s production of serotonin.

Waterfalls and oceans also generate negative ions, which is probably why people find these places comforting.

So, if you feel invigorated by lightning, it is your brain responding to a true scientific fact.

Negative ions are good for our brains!