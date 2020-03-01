Clear

Kevin's Weather: METEOROLOGICAL SPRING

Spring begins today. Well, sort of. It’s called ‘meteorological spring’.

Posted: Mar 1, 2020 10:25 AM
Posted By: Kevin Orpurt

Spring begins today. Well, sort of. It’s called ‘meteorological spring’. In meteorology, we divide the seasons a little differently than the actual astronomical dates. In meteorology, spring is considered as the period covering March, April and May. So, while your calendar won’t mark the beginning of spring until March 19th, in meteorology today is the first day of spring. It’s going to feel like spring, too, as temperatures rise well above average. We’ll also notice more humidity in the air, which is likely to lead to a chance of rain and maybe even a thundershower. So, while astronomical spring hasn’t arrived, meteorological spring has and the weather is behaving appropriately.

