Kevin's Weather: MEMORIAL DAY

Today is the official beginning of ‘unofficial’ summer.

Astronomically, summer doesn’t begin until June 20th, when the Sun reaches its farthest northward point in the sky.

Seasonally, however, we start summer today.

It is also Memorial Day, a day set aside to honor the good men and women who have served in the armed forces, and especially those who sacrificed their lives for our country.

In many cases, they had to battle more than one enemy in combat.

On the one hand, there was the obvious ‘other side’, the enemy, militarily speaking.

On the other hand, they also had to go up against nature’s forces.

Heat, wind, rain, and cold are all worthy adversaries. Enjoy the beginning of the summer season, but try to take a moment to remember the reason for Memorial Day.