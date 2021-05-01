Kevin's Weather: MAY DAY

Today is the first day of May, often referred to as, “May Day”.

In fact, celebration on this day is quite old, dating back to at least the ancient Celts.

It occurs just about midway between the first day of spring and the first day of summer, making it a ‘marker day’, much like Groundhog Day or Halloween.

The Celts called May Day “Beltane” and with great ceremony, herded the animals into the fields for the summer season.

There are also many fertility rituals associated with May first.

These days, May Day comes and goes without much notice, but it was historically and climatologically a very important day to our ancestors.