Kevin's Weather: MAY DAY

Yesterday was the first day of May, often referred to as, “May Day”.

In fact, celebration on this day is quite old, dating back to at least the ancient Celts.

Other sources trace its origin even further to ancient Rome and the celebrations surrounding Floralia, the Roman godess of Flowers.

May Day occurs just about midway between the first day of spring and the first day of summer, making it a ‘marker day’, much like Groundhog Day or Halloween.

The Celts called May Day “Beltane” and with great ceremony, herded the animals into the fields for the summer season, where bonfires were lit and the livestock were decorated with bright flowers.

There was feasting and drinking to celebrate the beginning of the new month.

In fact, the ancient Irish regarded the first of May as the beginning of summer.

There are also many fertility rituals associated with May first.

These days, May Day comes and goes without much notice, but it was historically and climatologically a very important day to our ancestors