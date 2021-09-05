Kevin's Weather: Labor Day

Today is the day set aside to honor all the working men and women of our country.

I think of my dad, who worked many years in a factory to provide me with all the things I had while growing up.

During the summer, the factory was extremely hot, but he and his fellow workers put in a hard day nevertheless.

So, my hat is off today to all of you who work hard to provide for your families.

I know it isn’t easy these days, but you do your best.

Many of you will have the day off.

I hope you have a great time, especially since the weather appears to be very nice.

You deserve it!