Kevin's Weather: LITTLE WINTER NAMES

I was asked a question the other day concerning our recent spell of cold weather.

The person asked if there was a name for the “little winter” we’ve been experiencing, similar to the term, “Indian Summer”.

In fact, there is. Actually, there is more than one, depending on when in springtime the cold occurs.

The names for these “little winters” are based on the blossoms of trees and plants.

Our recent cold snap could be correctly called either a “Redbud Winter” or a “Dogwood Winter”.

That’s because each of these trees is in bloom.

When we get a cold spell while the blackberries are in bloom, it’s called a “Blackberry Winter”.

So, if you’ve wondered if there’s a name for our recent cold snap, there is. And to determine what to call it, just look out the window and see what trees are in bloom.