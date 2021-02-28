Kevin's Weather: LIKE A LAMB

The old saying goes, “If March comes in like a lamb, it will go out like a lion”.

Lamb, being calm, and lion referring to rocky weather.

There is really no scientific proof of this old saying, but we repeat it every year, nonetheless.

So, if this old saying DOES prove to be true, we could be in for a stormy end to March.

That’s because the beginning of March looks like it’s going to be peaceful, like a lamb. There are some indications that March will bring above-average temperatures.

Still, we can get surges of cold air from the north during March.

These swings in temperature, combined with moisture from the south, can be a great formula for stormy weather.

History shows us that some of the worst thunderstorms on record have happened in March, including the most deadly tornado in recorded American history.

So, as March comes in “Like a lamb”, we’ll wait to see if it goes out “Like a lion”, fulfilling the old saying.