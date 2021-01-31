Kevin's Weather: LIGHT LATER

Now that January is ending, we can begin to notice an important climate factor.

The sun is now obviously setting later in the day.

In fact, since the days began getting longer in December, we’ve added close to 30 minutes of extra daylight each evening.

There’s a little more daylight each morning, too.

Perhaps you have noticed this. Now, it’s going to be quite a while before the extra sunlight has an impact on temperatures, but the wheels have been set into motion.

It is inevitable that the extra daylight will produce warmer temperatures.

So, if you’re frustrated with the cold and dark of winter, take heart.

The days are, indeed, getting longer and that will eventually lead to the warmer light of springtime. As for me, the sooner the better!