Kevin's Weather: LAST DAY

The earth is now completing another orbit around the sun, marking the end of another year.

When the sun rises tomorrow, our calendars will read 2020.

Not much else will be different, however.

Without a calendar to tell us it’s a new year, we would have to rely on astronomical observation of the sun and stars, which can get a little tricky.

That’s why calendars are so convenient, even though the official calendars we use are a relatively new invention.

So, whether we use a calendar or the stars, it’s time to say goodbye to 2019 and hello to 2020.

I hope it’s a great year for all of you!