Clear

Kevin's Weather: LAST DAY

The earth is now completing another orbit around the sun, marking the end of another year.

Posted: Dec 31, 2019 7:26 AM
Posted By: Kevin Orpurt

The earth is now completing another orbit around the sun, marking the end of another year.

When the sun rises tomorrow, our calendars will read 2020.

Not much else will be different, however.

Without a calendar to tell us it’s a new year, we would have to rely on astronomical observation of the sun and stars, which can get a little tricky.

That’s why calendars are so convenient, even though the official calendars we use are a relatively new invention.

So, whether we use a calendar or the stars, it’s time to say goodbye to 2019 and hello to 2020.

I hope it’s a great year for all of you!

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 25°
Robinson
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 25°
Indianapolis
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 18°
Rockville
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 25°
Casey
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 22°
Brazil
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 25°
Marshall
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 25°
Cloudy, Windy & Cold
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Tuesday: Cloudy with a gusty west wind. High: 36°

Image

ISU SIU Men

Image

Vin Lincoln-Sullivan

Image

Northview/Casey-Westfield

Image

Marshall-OV

Image

THS-Sullivan

Image

Gary Fears Classic MVP

Image

THN-LINTON

Image

Rick's Rallies 12-30-19

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans