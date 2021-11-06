Kevin's Weather: Just Thinking

This is the weekend most of us will set our clocks back one hour.

Generally, it’s called ‘time change’, but frankly, the term annoys me.

In fact, we can’t change time, only our clocks.

Still, in a way, we will REPEAT one hour overnight tonight by setting our clocks back.

I was just thinking….if I really did have one hour to repeat in my life, what would I do differently?

Call a friend, take a walk, apologize to someone I’ve upset, pray?

The list goes on.

The simple fact that we don’t really repeat the hour proves to me that we don’t really change time. B

ut, the idea of being able to truly repeat an hour of my life shows me how special each moment in time really is.