Kevin's Weather: IT CAME FROM SPACE! OR DID IT?

A brief fireball blazed over China in October of 2019, and a piece of it may have fallen to the ground.

Astronomer and astrobiologist Chandra Wickramasinghe has proposed the theory that such visitors from outer space may carry viruses, implying that Covid-19’s origin might be extraterrestrial.

Back in the 1970s he co-authored a book with famed astronomer Fred Hoyle called “Diseases from Space”.

In the book, they propose that the severe acute respiratory syndrome, or SARS came from space.

While the theory is intriguing, the majority of scientists have dismissed the idea.

Yet, each day about 100 tons of cosmic dust fall on Earth.

The dust is microscopic and a small group of scientists at the University of Cardiff believe that because this cosmic dust comes from broken-up comets or pieces of planets from other star systems, some of it contains disease-causing microbes.

That’s according to an article written by Seth Shostak, director of the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence Institute, or SETI.

In the article, he points out the British medical journal “The Lancet” does indeed suggest that SARS may have come from space.

The theory of something containing life coming from outer space is called Panspermia.

Its Greek origin means, “All Seed”. Proponents of Panspermia suggest that the flu pandemic of 1918 may have come from space, as well as other diseases originating from uncertain sources.

You may recall that in 2017, a Russian cosmonaut claimed to have scraped bacteria from outside the ISS.

All of this sounds like a science fiction movie.

Still, a large portion of the science community rejects the whole idea, saying radiation and other harsh conditions in space simply rule out the possibility of anything arriving on Earth with life or even the building-blocks of life.

So, what do you think? Did Covid-19 arrive on Earth on the heels of a fireball fragment over China in October 2019?

Probably not, but perhaps Michael Chrichton’s 1969 book, The Andromeda Strain, wasn’t so far-out after all.

Something to think about.