Kevin's Weather: HIGH TO LOW

I’ve written in the past about how the earth tries to balance temperatures by moving hot and cold air around.

This general idea must be credited to a Dutch meteorologist named C. H. D. Buys Ballott.

As far as we know, he was the first to use shading on weather maps to show areas of higher and lower pressure.

He was also the first to determine that wind flows from higher pressure to lower pressure.

It’s this kind of contribution that has helped meteorology become the science it is today, thanks, in part to Mr. Ballott