Kevin's Weather: HERE COMES THE HEAT

Summertime is always associated with heat, but these next few days will tax even those of you who like hot weather.

We are officially in the midst of ‘Dog Days’ and it will certainly feel like it.

Predicted highs are expected to rise into the 90s, with humidity levels in the uncomfortable zone. It’s a fact that humidity usually prevents the actual temperature from reaching 100 degrees or more.

But, even though the actual temperature may not be 100 or above, it will certainly FEEL like it’s close to 100!

So, now is the time to take it easy. Look after the pets and older neighbors, and hold off on heavy work until later in the evening.