Kevin's Weather: HELLO SUMMER!

Summer officially begins this afternoon at 5:44 EDT.

That’s when the Sun reaches its farthest point north here in the northern hemisphere.

Don’t look directly at the Sun, but a quick glance near sunset will show you that the Sun is well north of due west.

This is also the time of year when the Sun is at its highest point in the sky,

74 degrees above the horizon, during the midday, or solar noon.

By the way, this doesn’t occur at noon according to our clocks.

Solar noon actually happens at 1:51pm EDT.

Because of our latitude, our clocks don’t do a very good job of telling us when solar noon actually occurs.

If you have a sundial, you’ll notice a far more accurate measurement of ‘Sun-time’, compared to our modern ‘clock-time’.

With all that said, today is the official beginning of summer.

As I wrote last week, the Sun has already had its earliest sunrise and is rising slightly later each day.

In about a week, the Sun will begin setting earlier. You’ll have to refer back to last week’s article to get the full explanation of why sunrise and sunset are a little ‘off’ near the solstice.

But know this: Tomorrow will have one less second of sunlight than we had today!