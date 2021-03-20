Kevin's Weather: HELLO SPRING!

Today is the first day of spring, with the official beginning for us at 5:38 am, Eastern Time, when the Sun moves directly over the equator.

From this day forward until June 20th, we’ll have more daylight than darkness.

It is generally accepted that most locations on Earth will experience equal amounts of daylight and darkness today, hence the official name for the day, EQUINOX.

Technically, however, because of our latitude, the day closest to equal light and dark for us occurred on Wednesday.

The weather forecast for today, while not bad at all, however, reminds me of an old, but often true saying, “The first day of Spring isn’t necessarily the first Spring day!”

Still, even if today’s weather is cooler than average, we’ve now crossed the line to more daylight and warmer temperatures.