Kevin's Weather: HEAT WAVE

We have now entered a climate condition known as a ‘heat wave’.

Heat waves can be thought of as, simply, a wave of hot, humid air flowing across the land.

Heat waves are not out of the ordinary for our region this time of year.

However, there are some things to keep in mind; you’ll want plenty of water for you and your animals and it’s a good idea to check in on what we used to call ‘shut ins’, that is, older people who can’t or don’t get out.

If you work outside, you’ll want to take several breaks to cool off. While heat waves are a normal part of our climate, they can also be quite dangerous. Keep these thoughts in mind and we’ll make it through just fine.