Kevin's Weather: HEAT ISLAND

No man is an island, according to John Donne.

A city, however, can be an island, even if it isn’t in the middle of a body of water.

HEAT ISLAND is the term we use to describe what happens when a city absorbs lots of the sun’s energy during the day, then slowly releases it at night.

The result is that nighttime in the city can be much warmer than nighttime in the country, especially during the summer months.