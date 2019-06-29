Kevin's Weather: HEAT & HUMIDITY

It may be hard to believe, but dry air can get hotter than humid air. Although humid air FEELS hotter, a humid day rarely produces a temperature higher than 95 degrees! Record-setting heat here in the Wabash Valley has consistently been associated with drought and dry air. It all has to do with the way the Sun’s radiation is converted to heat, how moisture affects this process and the explanation can get very complicated. All you have to know is that, if the actual temperature hits 100 or more, we’re probably in a dry spell!