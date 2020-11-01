Kevin's Weather: HEART-FELT FORECAST

There has been an increase in the study of how weather conditions affect humans.

One of the initial indications is that heart attacks, coronary distress and other heart ailments might be agitated by rapid swings in temperature.

While there is still a lot to learn and no direct link has been firmly established, records to seem to indicate that heart conditions and problems increase with wide, rapid swings in temperature.

There also appears to be an increase in strokes with abrupt temperature change.

One thing that does seem to run through the study is that extreme heat prompts more problems than extreme cold.

This is the time of year when temperature swings occur, so be careful!