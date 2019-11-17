Kevin's Weather: HANGING ON

There’s an old weatherlore saying that indicates that, “If leaves cling to the trees late into autumn, it will be a cold winter.”

Well, I don’t know about the trees in your area, but as I write this, I’m looking at a tree that still has quite a few leaves.

It isn’t an oak tree, either (oaks keep their leaves for a long time).

It’s not that the tree is completely full, but it has more leaves on it now than it did last year at this time.

With the cold blast we had earlier this week, I’m beginning to believe there’s something to this old saying.