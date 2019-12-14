Kevin's Weather: HALCYON DAYS

Famed poet Walt Whitman wrote of the, “brooding and blissful halcyon days” and so did Ogden Nash.

Each of these poets was referring to a period of calm on the ocean’s waters.

Tradition has it that a mythical bird, the Halcyon, laid its eggs on the calm water in the middle of winter.

Historians suggest the bird’s name may have a Greek source and represents the Kingfisher, which is a real-life bird.

No matter what the source of the word or the bird itself, Halcyon Days represent a beautiful period of calm on the high seas.

To a somewhat lesser degree, Halcyon Days can be used to describe any period of calm weather, especially in the midst of winter.