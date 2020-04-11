Kevin's Weather: GUSTNADO

Gustnado sounds like a mostly made-up word, and it actually is.

I can’t find the origin of the name, or the first time it was used, but it resembles a tornado, although it isn’t.

The other night several gustnadoes dropped to the ground from strong thunderstorms.

The difference between a true tornado and a gustnado is that the gustnado typically occurs in the front of the storm, where the downdraft occurs.

Gustnadoes rarely are connected with the upper part of the storm cloud, when more circulation is happening.

These short-lived gustnadoes can look like small tornadoes and carry wind speeds to 70-100 mph.

The form circulating columns of air and kick up lots of dust.

One thing, however, is that rain isn’t usually associated with these events. So, whether your property was hit by a gustnado or and actual tornado, neither is to be taken lightly.