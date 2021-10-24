Kevin's Weather: GOES High

Satellites are a great help in weather forecasting.

Some of the satellites we use for forecasting are called GEOSTATIONARY SATELLITES, or GOES, for short.

Geostationary refers to the fact that these satellites hover at about 22,300 miles over the equator.

They travel at the same speed as the earth is rotating, so the position of the satellite is basically stationary over the same spot all the time.

This geographically stationary position allows us to look at wide areas on earth, tracking the development of hurricanes, winter storms and other cyclonic development.

GOES satellites have greatly enhanced our ability to accurately predict and track weather systems.