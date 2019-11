Kevin's Weather: GIVING THANKS

IT IS ALMOST IMPOSSIBLE FOR ME TO IMAGINE HOW ROTTEN LIVING CONDITIONS MUST HAVE BEEN ON THAT FIRST THANKSGIVING.

MOST OF US DO A PRETTY GOOD JOB OF PROTECTING OURSELVES AGAINST THE ELEMENTS THESE DAYS.

BUT IN THE EARLY 1600's WEATHER WAS OFTEN AN UNRELENTING ENEMY AGAINST A PEOPLE WITH LITTLE RELIABLE SHELTER.

THE WINTER PRIOR TO THE FIRST THANKSGIVING WAS ESPECIALLY DEADLY.

THE MORE I THINK ABOUT HOW UNCOMFORTABLE DAILY LIFE MUST HAVE BEEN BACK THEN, THE MORE I'M THANKFUL FOR WHAT I HAVE TODAY.