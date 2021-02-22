Kevin's Weather: GEORGE’S DAY…SORT OF

Today is historically the day in 1732 that George Washington was born.

Except in 1732, he was born on February 11th! What?

It all boils down to the fact that, in some years, February has 29 days, like this year.

That’s using the current Gregorian calendar, put into effect in 1752, twenty years after Mr. Washington was born.

The Gregorian calendar was adopted because the previous Julian calendar, under which Mr. Washington was born, had become completely distorted in regard to seasons and Easter.

As a result, September 2, 1752, was followed immediately by September 14!!

Confusing? You bet!

I’m still not sure which day should officially be Washington’s birthday.