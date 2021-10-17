Kevin's Weather: Fall Tummy Aches

I recently talked to a nurse who gave me a very insightful bit of information.

She said that the doctor’s office in which she works always notices an increase in tummy troubles in the autumn.

Officially called gastritis, she added that there was no apparent reason for the increase in stomach-related troubles in the fall.

We speculated that it might have something to do with a change in diet that comes along with seasonal changes.

No matter what the cause, it does seem, however, that stomach troubles and heartburn do increase in autumn.

Interesting, isn’t it?