Kevin's Weather: FROM THE BEGINNING

Genesis 1:14 tells us that the stars are in the sky for signs and seasons.

Simply put, the night sky changes as the seasons change.

At midnight, Mighty Orion is well in the west, as is his companion, the bright star Sirius.

Also at midnight, the handle of the Big Dipper is pointing east. All these changes in the sky tell us warmer weather is on the way for the Northern Hemisphere.

It’s a good idea (and fun) to learn the workings of the ‘Great Wheel’ in the night sky.

The stars are exceptionally reliable for predicting seasonal change, and more.

We shouldn’t be surprised. It seems that’s been their purpose from the beginning.