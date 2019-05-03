Kevin’s Weather: FREYA DAY

For the English, we choose the planet Venus. In the Saxon, the name comes to us as, “Freya Day”. No doubt, if you’ve read this week’s articles, you’ve learned that the Saxon version is the one that has been the closest to our current naming of the day of the week. Therefore, “Freya Day” becomes Friday. While the day is supposedly named for the planet Venus, I have no belief that astrology plays any significant role in the name of the day of the week.
