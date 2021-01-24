Kevin's Weather: FREEZING RAIN

One of the most dangerous forms of winter weather is freezing rain.

This form of precipitation actually falls as liquid, although very cold, rain.

The problem occurs when the already cold rain hits something that is already below 32 degrees.

This causes the liquid to freeze on contact, creating an icy glaze.

The glaze can vary from a thin coating to a thick covering of ice.

No matter the thickness, the results can be dangerous and damaging.

The weight of the ice can bring down power lines and trees with ease.

Driving and even walking can be almost impossible without complications of some sort.

When freezing rain strikes, it’s a winter weather condition that needs to be taken very seriously.