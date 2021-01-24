Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Kevin's Weather: FREEZING RAIN

When freezing rain strikes, it’s a winter weather condition that needs to be taken very seriously.

Posted: Jan 24, 2021 7:02 AM
Posted By: Kevin Orpurt

One of the most dangerous forms of winter weather is freezing rain.

This form of precipitation actually falls as liquid, although very cold, rain.

The problem occurs when the already cold rain hits something that is already below 32 degrees.

This causes the liquid to freeze on contact, creating an icy glaze.

The glaze can vary from a thin coating to a thick covering of ice.

No matter the thickness, the results can be dangerous and damaging.

The weight of the ice can bring down power lines and trees with ease.

Driving and even walking can be almost impossible without complications of some sort.

When freezing rain strikes, it’s a winter weather condition that needs to be taken very seriously.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
31° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 23°
Robinson
Cloudy
31° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 31°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Cloudy
31° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 23°
Paris
Cloudy
29° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 21°
Mattoon/Charleston
Cloudy
30° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 20°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
31° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 23°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
31° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 23°
Morning freezing rain and cloudy
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

LOOGOOTEE BLOOMFIELD BBALL

Image

Barr-Reeve Heritage Hills

Image

WBB Northern Iowa Indiana State

Image

Lincoln Hale Sets Single Game Record

Image

Boys Bball Sullivan WRV

Image

GBB Linton Loogootee

Image

Saturday: Mostly sunny and cold. High: 34°

Image

Riverton Parke Holds on to Beat North Central

Image

Greencastle Gets Back in the Win Column Against South Vermillion

Image

Lady Knights Drop a Heart Breaker in Overtime

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1098527

Reported Deaths: 20645
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4436009227
DuPage707121168
Will59559887
Lake54489918
Kane47054705
Winnebago26700414
Madison25198475
St. Clair22904449
McHenry22153256
Champaign15799106
Peoria15398252
Sangamon14842242
McLean13537170
Tazewell12248251
Rock Island12168307
Kankakee11692187
Kendall997081
LaSalle9757250
Macon8963182
Vermilion7758117
DeKalb764893
Adams7529127
Williamson6327119
Boone564079
Whiteside5422175
Clinton516286
Coles478385
Ogle469472
Knox4686146
Grundy451854
Effingham436671
Jackson429670
Henry409777
Marion4063113
Macoupin400296
Franklin391771
Randolph379873
Livingston377970
Monroe366771
Stephenson361877
Jefferson3545104
Woodford333270
Morgan330993
Logan316559
Montgomery315454
Lee313376
Christian305278
Bureau304885
Fayette296153
Perry276462
Iroquois261958
Fulton261549
Jersey229461
Lawrence220830
McDonough219251
Saline208254
Douglas204434
Union203432
Shelby201735
Crawford182835
Cass179031
Bond177924
Warren160144
Pike159348
Richland156946
Hancock155035
Wayne154643
Clark152733
Jo Daviess151925
Edgar149153
Washington149026
Carroll145833
Moultrie141228
Ford140451
White138932
Clay133940
Greene127943
Johnson125315
Wabash121615
Piatt119318
Mason119041
De Witt118927
Mercer118230
Cumberland111527
Massac106633
Jasper106015
Menard91210
Hamilton73017
Marshall70315
Schuyler64617
Pulaski6233
Brown62211
Stark49820
Edwards4779
Henderson46616
Calhoun4504
Scott4071
Alexander4047
Gallatin3944
Putnam3562
Hardin3118
Pope2563
Unassigned1290
Out of IL340

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 608519

Reported Deaths: 9693
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion840461335
Lake45349684
Allen32803548
Hamilton29394315
St. Joseph27380381
Elkhart24404345
Vanderburgh19411249
Tippecanoe17970138
Johnson15069295
Porter14783169
Hendricks14401248
Madison10965221
Vigo10726181
Clark10677144
Monroe9383110
Delaware9116134
LaPorte9065163
Howard8236144
Kosciusko806983
Warrick672999
Hancock6697104
Bartholomew6484100
Floyd6428110
Wayne6136162
Grant5991115
Dubois555579
Boone551168
Morgan541295
Henry507864
Marshall503984
Cass483263
Dearborn479845
Noble473059
Jackson425047
Shelby417581
Lawrence391079
Clinton373043
Gibson370359
Harrison348144
DeKalb347164
Montgomery345754
Knox335639
Miami321444
Steuben313745
Whitley307326
Wabash303251
Adams300936
Ripley298445
Putnam296850
Huntington291659
Jasper289034
White273243
Daviess270474
Jefferson263338
Decatur247683
Fayette247148
Greene239862
Posey239328
Wells236051
LaGrange228862
Scott225339
Clay222532
Randolph213548
Jennings198936
Sullivan192333
Spencer191321
Washington186423
Fountain184027
Starke175443
Jay167623
Owen165737
Fulton164030
Orange159534
Carroll158015
Rush155118
Perry154229
Vermillion149134
Franklin148333
Tipton132332
Parke13078
Pike116926
Blackford111022
Pulaski97037
Newton90921
Brown88035
Benton86610
Crawford7999
Martin73713
Warren6817
Switzerland6615
Union6287
Ohio4907
Unassigned0376