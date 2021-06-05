Kevin's Weather: FRAGRANT BREEZE

The air in my neighborhood has been filled with the fragrant scent of catalpa blossoms and honeysuckle in recent days.

The black locust trees are also filling the air with wonderful smells.

Nighttime can be especially fragrant due to atmospheric inversions and gentle breezes, combined with the natural behavior of plant life.

Soon, summer heat and humidity will settle in and the aromas of spring will be gone.

There’s an old saying that tells us to, "stop and smell the roses."

That’s fine, but it often requires finding a rosebush and bending over. This is that short period of time when all we have to do simply pause and breathe slowly in.

Enjoy!