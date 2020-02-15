Clear

Kevin's Weather: FOR THE BIRDS?

According to one very old tradition, Valentine’s Day was once thought to be the day when birds chose their mates!

Posted: Feb 15, 2020 8:52 AM
Posted By: Kevin Orpurt

According to one very old tradition, Valentine's Day was once thought to be the day when birds chose their mates!

I’m not certain that’s the case, but I have begun to get reports from people seeing robins here in the Wabash Valley.

That’s often viewed as good news, because robins are thought of as being a harbinger of spring.

In fact, many robins stay around all year long, so seeing one is not necessarily a sure sign of spring.

Still, with the days getting longer and the average temperature beginning to edge upward, we’re sure to see more robins over the next few weeks. The question remains, however, are they home for the spring or just looking for a mate?

