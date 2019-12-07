Kevin's Weather: FATAL FORECAST

There is an amazingly fascinating story about how a weather forecast may have also foretold the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.

According to the Goddard Space Center, Japanese diplomats around the world had been alerted to listen for a certain phrase imbedded in weather forecasts broadcast by the Japanese.

Cloud cover over the Pacific Ocean early Sunday morning, Dec. 7th, was dense enough to shroud the approaching Japanese attack planes, but clearing over the Hawaiian Islands allowed for a clear view of the target.

On that day, Japanese radio broadcast the words, “East wind, rain” in their forecast.

Those simple words in a weather forecast announced to our enemies worldwide that war with the U.S. had begun.