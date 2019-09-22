Clear

Kevin's Weather: FALL FALLS

Monday morning at 3:50 am EDT, the Sun will be directly over the equator, marking the official beginning of autumn.

Posted: Sep 22, 2019 8:20 AM
Posted By: Kevin Orpurt

Generally speaking, we consider this to be a day when all locations on Earth experience an equal amount of daylight and an equal amount of darkness.

With modern timekeeping, we know this isn’t true, but it’s a good story to keep around. You can be certain that the Sun will rise directly east and set directly west today.

From this day forward, darkness will dominate daylight until the Solstice happens on December 21nd, the first day of winter.

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Rockville
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 73°
