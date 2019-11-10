Kevin's Weather: EDMUND FITZGERALD

Today is the 44th anniversary of the wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald, a cargo ship which navigated the Great Lakes.

Twenty-nine crewmen died when the massive ship sank suddenly on Lake Superior on this day in 1975.

The reason for the ship’s demise is still unclear, but we do know there was an extremely strong storm underway when she sank.

Sometimes called a “freshwater fury”, storms on the Great Lakes can reach hurricane strength and beyond.

There is little doubt the Edmund Fitzgerald was a victim of the fury the Great Lakes can produce, especially this time of year.