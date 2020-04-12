Kevin's Weather: EASTER SUNDAY

For many, this is a joyous day.

Its purpose is to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus, the Messiah.

Passover is also happening, so today is extra special. With all the hub-bub of the Coronavirus-19, lockdowns, social distancing and everything else, it’s hard to keep in mind the true meaning of the holiday.

Easter egg hunts and the like won’t be happening, but is that what Easter is about?

Perhaps since we’re all locked up, it might be a good time to revisit or even rediscover what Easter and Passover mean.

Understanding this will help a whole lot in getting through the day with peace of mind and peace in your heart.