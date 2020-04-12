Clear

Kevin's Weather: EASTER SUNDAY

MGN

Its purpose is to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus, the Messiah.

Posted: Apr 12, 2020 6:20 AM
Posted By: Kevin Orpurt

For many, this is a joyous day.

Its purpose is to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus, the Messiah.

Passover is also happening, so today is extra special. With all the hub-bub of the Coronavirus-19, lockdowns, social distancing and everything else, it’s hard to keep in mind the true meaning of the holiday.

Easter egg hunts and the like won’t be happening, but is that what Easter is about?

Perhaps since we’re all locked up, it might be a good time to revisit or even rediscover what Easter and Passover mean.

Understanding this will help a whole lot in getting through the day with peace of mind and peace in your heart.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 54°
Robinson
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 54°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 45°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 44°
Casey
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 54°
Brazil
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 54°
Marshall
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 54°
Rain showers moving in
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Summer camps canceled due to COVID-19

Image

Mental health services for college students during pandemic

Image

Suspect dead after shooting with police

Image

A special birthday surprise

Image

Scene secure after West Terre Haute shooting

Image

Saturday Morning Forecast Update

Image

Making masks and making memories

Image

Sydney Parrish

Image

Anthony Leal

Image

Vanessa Shafford

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

Image

Your top 6 coronavirus questions from the weekend -- answered

${article.thumbnail.title}

2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana

Image

Here's a list of disinfectants you can use against coronavirus