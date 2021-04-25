Kevin's Weather: EARLIER EACH NIGHT

It is almost impossible to detect from night to night, but it becomes much more obvious over the course of a month or two.

I’m talking about when the stars rise.

The stars rise about 4 minutes earlier each night compared to the night before.

This accounts, along with our orbit of the Sun, for the changing star patterns during the course of the year.

The four-minute difference is due to the fact that the Earth actually makes one complete rotation every 23 hours 56 minutes.

You probably won’t notice the change night to night, but you certainly will month to month.

In fact, this accounts for the fact that some stars completely vanish from our night sky in certain seasons.

One example is the wonderful constellation of Orion, which is now low in the west each evening.

Soon, Orion won’t be visible at all and won’t return until next autumn.

And it’s all because of the fact that the stars rise a little earlier each night.